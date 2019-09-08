Hearts of Oak name strong starting XI to face Asante Kotoko in President's Cup

Hearts of Oak head coach Kim Grant has named a strong squad to they go toe to toe with rivals Asante Kotoko SC in the 2019 President's Cup at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

The ex-Ghana striker has selected Benjamin Mensah as his goalkeeper since Richmond Ayi is away with Ghana U23 team.

The defence has Christopher Bonney, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan and Congolese import Raddy Ovouka.

The Phobians will have a three-man midfield with Benjamin Afutu, Aminu Alhassan and youngster Michelle Sarpong.

In attack are skipper Abdul Fatau Mohammed, Koffi Kordzi and Joseph Esso.

New signings Bernard Arthur, Dominic Eshun and Emmanuel Mintah are all on the bench.

Hearts of Oak XI:

Ben Mensah-Christopher Bonney, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Raddy Ovouka-Benjamin Afutu, Aminu Alhassan, Michelle Sarpong-Abdul Fatau Mohammed, Koffi Kordzi, Joseph Esso