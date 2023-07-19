Hearts of Oak near appointment of Dutchman Rene Hiddink as new technical director

Hearts of Oak are on the brink of appointing Rene Hiddink as their new Technical Director, according to reports from local media.

The former Dutch attacker previously served as the assistant coach for the Maldives national team, and his extensive managerial experience includes stints with teams in the Netherlands, Rwanda, Madagascar, and the Maldives.

The appointment of Rene Hiddink would be seen as a strategic move by the club to bolster its technical team ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

They are determined to bounce back from a disappointing last season, during which they faced the risk of relegation from the top flight.

As part of this restructuring process, assistant coach David Ocloo has already left the club, and Hearts of Oak are reportedly considering appointing former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, as their new head coach.

The former Ghanaian champions are actively seeking to strengthen its coaching staff with experienced and capable individuals to guide the team to success.

Furthermore, there are rumours circulating that former Legon Cities and Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, may join Hearts of Oak as the goalkeepers' trainer.