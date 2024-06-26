Hearts of Oak need midfield, striking reinforcements - Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak should focus on strengthening their squad before the next season according to former board member Frank Nelson Nwokolo.

The team finished a disappointing 14th place in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

The former champions had to secure a 3-2 comeback win against Bechem United on the final day of the season to stay in the top flight.

Nwokolo believes that the midfield and striking positions are in particular need of improvement.

"I believe that the team needs strengthening, especially in the midfield and striking positions," he said on ChannelOne TV.

"I don’t think our striking position was something to write home about because if you count the number of chances the strikers missed, it was a collective situation.

"I think our striker’s situation is not good because we missed a lot of chances," he added.