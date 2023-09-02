Hearts of Oak new recruit Kelvin Osei Asibey discloses his qualities

Hearts of Oak new recruit Kelvin Osei Asibey has disclosed the qualities he is bringing on board to strengthen the Phobians' defence.

The lanky central defender joined the record Ghana FA Cup holders from Techiman Eleven Wonders earlier this year.

The 22-year-old was acquired by the Ghana Premier League giants to bolster the squad for the upcoming season, which kicks off in the middle of this month.

The Rainbow Club continues to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign, having gone undefeated in the matches they have played so far, including an 11-1 victory over a lower-tier side.

"In the aerial attack I’m a king, and I have speed.

"Physically I’m strong. You can see me. Maybe I’m a slim guy, but physically I’m strong." Osei Asibey told Hearts media.

The former African champions begin their journey in the Premiership against RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale this month.