Hearts of Oak new signing Kofi Agbesimah calls for support ahead of new season

Hearts of Oak's new signing Kofi Agbesimah has called on the club fans to rally behind the team in the upcoming Ghana Premier League campaign.

Having joined the Phobians from Bechem United in the ongoing transfer window, the defender is expected to help his new team improve upon their performance last season.

In the previous campaign, the Phobians had a disappointing season, finishing 12th in the Ghana Premier League standings and missing out on the FA Cup.

Agbesimah is therefore calling on fans ho have probably lost hope in the competence of the team to stand with the club as they work diligently to correct their mistakes from last season.

“I’m happy to join the Hearts of Oak family. The fans welcomed me well to the team and I’m extremely grateful to them. I will plead with them to continue supporting the team as we approach the new season”

Agbesimah has been a dependable player for Bechem since joining in 2018. He played 125 games, scored 6 goals, and played over 30 games in each of the last 3 seasons. In 2022-23, he scored 4 goals, missed only 1 game, and led Bechem as captain to a 3rd place finish.

The Phobians are still in the market seeking new players before the transfer market closes on September 1. They will face RTU in their first game of the 2023/24 season in Tamale.