Hearts of Oak new signing Liventius Arthur eager for a promising season

Young Ghanaian defender Liventius Arthur is brimming with anticipation as he embarks on a new chapter after signing for Hearts of Oak.

Arthur's journey to Hearts of Oak unfolded after an impressive performance with Tamale City in the previous season.

The defender's display caught the attention of Hearts of Oak, leading to his move to the club. Signing a two-year contract that binds him to the Ghanaian giants until 2025, Arthur is poised to make his mark.

In conversation with the club's media, Arthur shared his excitement about the ongoing preseason activities. He highlighted the remarkable cohesion within the team, emphasising the strong player-to-player and coach relationship.

Acknowledging Hearts of Oak's reputation as a results-driven team, Arthur expressed his commitment to contribute his utmost effort and foster a collaborative team spirit to achieve their goals.

Arthur's eagerness was palpable as he revealed, "I’m so excited and looking forward to working with them, we are hoping for a very good and a great season."

The anticipation is building as Hearts of Oak gear up for their season opener against Real Tamale United in the second week of September.