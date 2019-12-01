Hearts of Oak new signing Richard Attah: ''I have joined the biggest club in Africa''

Goalkeeper Richard Attah claims he has joined the biggest club in Africa after completing his move to Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians announced the signing the safest pair of hands on Sunday ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season later this month.

Attah moves to the capital club on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Elmina Sharks where he was the first choice gloves man.

He posted on his Facebook page: ''Finally am a member of the biggest club in Africa.......A very big thanks to those who help me made this dream possible. God bless you all.''