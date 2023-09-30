GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak No.2 Abdul Rahim Bashir admits his team played poorly in defeat to Bofoakwa

Published on: 30 September 2023
Abdul Rahim Bashir

Assistant coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rashid Bashir has conceded that his side played badly in their narrow loss to Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30 2023.

Having tasted defeat in their first away match, against RTU, the below-par Phobians found themselves behind in the 47th minute as Saaka Dauda fired into the bottom corner.

Hearts failed to find the leveler as the hosts outclassed them and nullified every threat they possessed. Bofoakwa held on to record a famous win over the Phobians.

“To be frank with you we played so bad, especially in the first half. That wasn’t the plan. The score line was a fair score line,” Bashir told StarTimes at full time.

“…Later part of the game we came in the game but it was too late. And I think they played well," he added.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
