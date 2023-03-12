Hearts of Oak No. 2 David Ocloo backs mis-firing strikers to rediscover form

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has expressed confidence in his strikers to find their mojo.

The Hearts of Oak attacking line has been hit with a goal drought in recent times but Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to net the equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Gold Stars at Dun's Park on Saturday, March11 2023.

Ocloo believes that goal marks the turn around of their goal-scoring challenges. He told StarTimes: "It has been a problem but we are still working on it. I think very soon we will come good. Believe me.

Today Isaac scored so something is changing. Dieudonne nearly scored. Isaac is a striker so you could see something is changing. I think we are in transition phase so they will score."

Hearts of Oak will host relegation haunted Kotoku Royals in their next game.

By Suleman Asante