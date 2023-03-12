GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak No. 2 David Ocloo backs mis-firing strikers to rediscover form

Published on: 12 March 2023
Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has expressed confidence in his strikers to find their mojo.

The Hearts of Oak attacking line has been hit with a goal drought in recent times but Isaac Mensah climbed off the bench to net the equalizer in their 1-1 draw with Gold Stars at Dun's Park on Saturday, March11 2023.

Ocloo believes that goal marks the turn around of their goal-scoring challenges. He told StarTimes: "It has been a problem but we are still working on it. I think very soon we will come good. Believe me.

Today Isaac scored so something is changing. Dieudonne nearly scored. Isaac is a striker so you could see something is changing. I think we are in transition phase so they will score."

Hearts of Oak will host relegation haunted Kotoku Royals in their next game.

By Suleman Asante 

