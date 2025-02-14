Hearts of Oak not in favour of indefinite Ghana Premier League suspension – Odotei

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei has assured that the club will not hold the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ransom over their push for Ghana Premier League reforms.

Speaking in a radio interview, Odotei emphasized that while Hearts of Oak remain committed to working with Asante Kotoko and the GFA to improve the league, they will not make their return to the competition conditional on immediate reforms.

“Let me commend the FA president for his forthright position on what needs to be done to reform our game. Hearts of Oak will collaborate with Asante Kotoko and the GFA to bring necessary reforms," he said as quoted by Ghanaweb.

He clarified that the club is not in favour of an indefinite suspension of the league and remains open to working with all stakeholders.

"Asante Kotoko have never told Hearts that they want to suspend the league indefinitely. When we met last week, we all agreed that the league could have started this weekend. If Kotoko have issues with the FA, they need to resolve them, but in the general interest of the game, we remain resolute with Kotoko for long-term reforms," he added.

His comments follow Asante Kotoko’s decision to halt their participation in the league until their demandsâ€”including justice for the killing of their supporter, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooleyâ€”are met.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has made several arrests in connection with the incident, which took place during Kotoko’s game against Nsoatreman on February 2, 2025.