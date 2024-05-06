Hearts of Oak: Our performance in the second round has been better than the first - Opare Addo

Kwame Opare Addo, the Communication Director of Hearts of Oak, has reflected on the team's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, emphasising that the second round has shown signs of improvement compared to the first.

The Phobians struggled under Martin Koopman leading to his departure. With Aboubakar Ouattara taking over, the team were off to a promising start in the second round of the season but faltered along the line.

Despite the challenges faced earlier in the season, Addo believes there has been progress, although he acknowledges that the results on the pitch have not fully reflected the quality of the team.

“The second round has not gone pretty well for us, but if you sit back and you look at where we're coming from, from the pre-season and the first round, what we went through, you'll see that the second round has been a bit better than the first round,” Addo stated in an interview with StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak, who have struggled for consistency this season, currently occupy the 13th position on the league table with 35 points, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

He emphasized the need for continuous improvement, considering the club's potential and the expectations from the fans.

Despite the challenges, Hearts of Oak remain focused on their fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, aiming to build on their recent improvements and secure positive results in the remaining matches of the season.