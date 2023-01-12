GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Hearts of Oak part ways with Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Published on: 12 January 2023
Hearts of Oak part ways with Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

 

Hearts of Oak has confirmed it has parted ways with Cameroonian forward Junior Kaba, the club has announced.

The bulky striker joined The Phobians at the start of the season but has failed to leave up to expectation.

Kaba exit the club after just four months into his three-year contract.

“Junior Kaaba leaves Ghana for Cameroon after glorious Hearts of Oak mutually parted ways with him,” Hearts of Oak indicated in a statement.

The 23-year-old made only six appearances for Hearts of Oak without scoring a goal.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more