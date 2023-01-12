Hearts of Oak part ways with Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba

Hearts of Oak has confirmed it has parted ways with Cameroonian forward Junior Kaba, the club has announced.

The bulky striker joined The Phobians at the start of the season but has failed to leave up to expectation.

Kaba exit the club after just four months into his three-year contract.

“Junior Kaaba leaves Ghana for Cameroon after glorious Hearts of Oak mutually parted ways with him,” Hearts of Oak indicated in a statement.

The 23-year-old made only six appearances for Hearts of Oak without scoring a goal.