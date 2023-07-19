Hearts of Oak part ways with coach David Ocloo

Hearts of Oak have announced the departure of assistant coach David Ocloo.

The former Liberty Professionals coach took over as interim manager following the departure of Slavko Matic, but the Phobian only managed to beat the drop on the final day of last season.

The Ghanaian changes are undertaking a massive shake up at the club, and will name a new technical team next week.

"Hearts of Oak and Coach David Ocloo have mutually parted ways. We wish him the best in his next endeavour," wrote the club on Twitter.

He becomes the third person to leave the club following players Yassan Ouatching and Robert Sowah Addo.

Hearts of Oak are believed to be in talks with Laryea Kingson for the assistant coach role for the 2023/24 season.

The Phobians will start pre-season next season when a new coach is appointed.