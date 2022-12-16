Hearts of Oak part ways with midfielder William Opoku

Hearts of Oak have mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder William Opoku.

The former Middlesborough U21 player struggled to fit into the Hearts of Oak team, spending most of his time on the bench.

Opoku seems to not be in the plans of new manager Slavko Matic, leading to the club terminating their contract with the player.

"Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with William Opoku Asiedu a player of the club. We thank him for his services whilst at the club and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors," wrote Hearts of Oak.

Opoku is now a free agent and could play for any team in the Ghanaian topflight.

He previously played for Okyeman Planners in Ghana, Minerva and Bengaluru in India.