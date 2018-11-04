GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Hearts of Oak part ways with Richard Akrofi and Evans Gbeti

Published on: 04 November 2018
Hearts of Oak part ways with Richard Akrofi and Evans Gbeti
Gbeti and Akrofi

Hearts of Oak have confirmed they have mutually terminated the contracts of defender Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Evans Gbeti. 

The Phobians posted on the news on their official twitter handle after training on Saturday.

"The management has offered mutual contract termination to goalkeeper, Evans Gbeti and defender, Richard Akrofi. Hearts thank them for their professional conduct during their stay at the club and wish them well for the future. ."

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2018

Akrofi joined the Phobians in 2016 and was helpful in their run to MTN FA Cup final in 2017.

For Gbeti, he struggled to earn regular playing time.

 

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations