Hearts of Oak part ways with Richard Akrofi and Evans Gbeti

Hearts of Oak have confirmed they have mutually terminated the contracts of defender Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Evans Gbeti.

The Phobians posted on the news on their official twitter handle after training on Saturday.

"The @ HeartsOfOakGH management has offered mutual contract termination to goalkeeper, Evans Gbeti and defender, Richard Akrofi. Hearts thank them for their professional conduct during their stay at the club and wish them well for the future. # AHOSC."

Akrofi joined the Phobians in 2016 and was helpful in their run to MTN FA Cup final in 2017.

For Gbeti, he struggled to earn regular playing time.