Hearts of Oak players are lining up Girls for fun- Former captain Amankwah Mireku rips into stars after poor campaign

Former captain of Hearts of Oak, Amankwah Mireku has gone ballistic at he current players of the club describing them as jokers following the team's slump in form.

The former champions are now starring relegation after suffering their fifth defeat in the last six games following a 1-0 loss to neighbours Accra Lions on Wednesday.

Mireku, who won the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup with Hearts, accused the players of womanizing and lacking the passion to play for the club. He also singled out midfielder Salifu Ibrahim for his underwhelming performances this season.

"Players join Hearts of Oak and lose focus because they want to make money and live an unnecessary lifestyle. Salifu Ibrahim is a typical example, was this his performance when he first joined the club? He no longer plays with passion or zeal," he told Akoma FM.

"This is because he has lost sight of why he came to Hearts of Oak and is now enjoying. Now he's making money at Hearts of Oak," he added.

With six games remaining to end the season, Hearts of Oak will have to conjure magic to ensure their survival with games against Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars coming up.

For Mireku, the lifestyle the players are leading could spell doom for the former African champions.

"Instead of acknowledging the difficulty of playing for Hearts of Oak and putting forth extra effort, the players are just doing it anyhow. They (the players) manage to purchase some small cars, line up the girls, and that's it. They're just joking in the club," Mireku continued.

"They need to put in a lot of effort and put aside their opulent lifestyle."