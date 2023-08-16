Hearts of Oak players have no excuse to underperform – Former Hearts goalie Eben Dida

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Eben Armah Dida says the level of infrastructural development by the club at the Pobiman Complex is enough motivation for the players to give their best in the upcoming season.

The Pobiman Complex has been the talk of the town given the massive ongoing development that has taken place under Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

Dida, while praising the efforts of the traditional leader and majority shareholder of the club has also urged the players to make good use of the facility to win trophies.

He said: “I am very happy because we slept in rooms full of mosquitoes and especially when it rained the noise from frogs disturbed us a lot but we endured and succeeded. So, if the current players have these facilities so they have to give their all and fight to ‘death’ to succeed.

“...So, I applaud Togbe for all he is doing. I am happy. We just have to win trophies. I urge them to give their one hundred percent to make the club great like in our days.”

By Suleman Asante

