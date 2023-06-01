Hearts of Oak players ‘not bad’ amid difficult season – Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has backed his teammates by stating that they have the quality for Premier League football in spite of their current struggles.

The Phobians are in 8th position on the league standings with 45 points, 11 points adrift leaders Medeama and 3 points below the Top 4, with just two games to end the season.

The Premier League giants have failed to win in their last three games, succumbing to a 5-1 sober slaughtering at home to Medeama.

Inkoom asserts that their torrid season does not suggest the current Hearts squad are not up to scratch.

He said: “We are in the season to win. I signed contract to win to achieve something for Accra Hearts of Oak; to win the league for Accra Hearts of Oak, but things are not going the way it’s supposed to go. That doesn’t mean the players are bad players or that but we have to do extra.”

Hearts of Oak will host RTU for their next game and will end the season with a trip to Berekum Chelsea.