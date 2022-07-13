Hearts of Oak players threaten to boycott pre-season due to unpaid wages 

Hearts of Oak players have threatened to boycott pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

According to a report filed by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the players have yet to be paid their two-month salaries and outstanding bonuses despite the fact that the 2021/22 season ended last month.

The players are unwilling to congregate to begin their pre-season training as scheduled ahead of the upcoming season.

According to the report, the players have yet to receive their winning bonuses after defeating Bechem United to win the MTN FA Cup final.

The Phobians will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup, which is set to begin in early September 2022.

Hearts of Oak finished sixth in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with 48 points, putting head coach Samuel Boadu under intense scrutiny, with some board members calling for his sacking.