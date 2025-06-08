Hearts of Oak poised to enter Ghana Premier League top four amid Nations FC disciplinary uncertainty

Hearts of Oak could make a dramatic return to the Ghana Premier League’s top four if Nations FC are found guilty of misconduct in their abandoned penultimate fixture against Basake Holy Stars.

The Phobians, currently tied on points with archrivals Asante Kotoko in fifth place, trail only due to an inferior head-to-head record. However, a ruling by the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee on Monday, June 9, 2025, could turn the tables in their favour.

Nations FC, who completed their league campaign with 60 points in second place, are at risk of a three-point deduction following their controversial walk-off during the clash with Basake Holy Stars. The game was abandoned after tensions flared when Basake were awarded a second penalty, prompting Nations FC, on the orders of club owner Dr. Kwame Kyei, to exit the pitch.

Basake Holy Stars have since filed a formal protest, seeking to be awarded three points and three goals, a standard disciplinary outcome in cases of match abandonment. Should the Disciplinary Committee side with Basake, Nations FC would be docked three points, dropping them to fifth place.

This shift would see Heart of Lions move up to second, Asante Kotoko to third, and Hearts of Oak surging into fourth, securing a spot in the prestigious top four.

For Hearts of Oak, the ruling offers a lifeline at the end of an intense campaign, while Nations FC face the prospect of their strong season being undone by a moment of controversy.

All eyes are now on the GFA’s verdict, which could significantly reshape the final league standings and deliver a final twist to an already dramatic 2024–25 season.