Hearts of Oak prepare for resumption of GPL with friendly match against Black Satellites

Hearts of Oak have stepped up preparations for the resumption of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season next month.

On Wednesday, February 26, Hearts of Oak engaged the Ghana U20 national team nicknamed the Black Satellites in a friendly match that ended in a goalless stalemate.

🔴🟡🔵 | 🌳 FRIENDLY MATCH ⌚ 90’ The game ends in a stalemate as the friendly finishes in a draw. We continue our preparations for the league.#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#StarLife#Phobia4Life — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) February 26, 2025

Fresh off their elimination from the MTN FA Cup, Hearts of Oak used the friendly to work on getting back their rhythm in anticipation of the return of the suspended league campaign.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended earlier this month by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at the end of Week 19.

The matchday was marred by a violent clash in Nsoatre, where a fan was stabbed to death during the clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

Today, the Ghana FA has announced that the Ghana Premier League will resume on March 7.

Hearts of Oak, after today’s friendly against the Black Satellites, will continue to train to prepare for their Week 23 game against Young Apostles.