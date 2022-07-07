Hearts of Oak present FA Cup and President Cup to Gbese Mantse

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have presented the trophies won this season to Gbese Mantse, Nii Aye Bonte II.

The Phobians successfully defended their FA Cup after beating Bechem United in the final a fortnight ago in Kumasi.

The Accra-based giant had earlier won the President Cup following victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra.

The team led by captain Fatawu Mohammed presented both trophies to their former Chief Executive Officer.

"A kingly visitation to our former CEO, the king of Gbese land, Nii Ayi Bonte II as we present our trophies won this season to him. We thank you Nii for your constant support, advice and encouragement. Mantsɛ oyiwaladɔŋ," wrote the club on Twitter.

Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the FA Cup.