Hearts of Oak present home jersey to US Ambassador Virginia Palmer

The leadership of Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have presented their home kit to United States Ambassador Madam Virginia E. Palmer.

A team led by bankroller and Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV paid a visit to the US consulate as part of their activities of strengthening their relationship with the embassy.

Hearts of Oak are in partnership Major League Soccer franchise FC Cincinnati, where the two teams alongside TSG Hoffenheim of Germany share ideas and expertise.

Madam Palmer is known for her love for sport and it seems she has found a club to support in Ghana.

"Just when we were thinking of which Ghana soccer club Ambassador Palmer should support... The leadership of Hearts of Oak and their partners visited the Embassy and presented a Phobia jersey to Ambassador Palmer," wrote the official Twitter account of the US Embassy.

Hearts of Oak are one of the most successful clubs in Africa, winning several titles including the CAF Champions League in 2000. They were the first club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

The FA Cup holders are enjoying a decent campaign this season, and are unbeaten under Serbian manager Slavko Matic.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin