Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo admits club facing hard times

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has admitted that the club is currently facing hard times due to their current run of results.

The Phobians are currently lying 11th on the Ghana Premier League table after losing to Real Tamale United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday and would have to secure a positive result in their last match to retain their top-flight status.

"We will say we are in hard times on the pitch because the results have not gone our way in the past few matches and nobody is running away from it.

"This is not what we prepare week in and week out for. So we admit that since the results have not gone well, it has not been positive for us in the last few games," he told Asempa FM.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions will pay a trip to Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea on the final day of the season.