Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo promises improvement ahead of new season

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has told the followers of the club and the Ghana Premier League to expect a better performance from the team as they prepare for a new season.

The Phobians experienced one of their worst seasons in the Ghana Premier League last season as they finished 12th narrowly escaping relegation on the final day of the competition.

The team had to bounce between three different coaches with Samuel Boadu exiting at the early stages of their campaign due to unfavourable results.

Boadu's successor Slavko Matic also failed to end the season with the team as he was forced to exit following the aggressiveness of fans who protested Heats of Oak's poor performances under the Serbian coach.

David Ocloo later took over but struggled to1 improve the team and eventually left the club to join Kototo at the end of the season.

Opare Addo has promised that the club's leadership won't make the same mistakes again before the upcoming season.

“Whatever happened to us as a club last season will not repeat itself this season," he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

Opare Addo also shared that their pre-season has so far gone as expected.

“Our pre-season this year as a club is going well as planned and our expectations are being met," he said.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions announced Dutch tactician Martin Koopman as their new coach and are set to begin their season with an away match against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on September 15.