Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo urges consistency ahead of Ghana Premier League resumption

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo wants his outfit to be consistent in terms of performance and result ahead of the Ghana Premier League resumption.

Earlier this week, the Ghana Football Association announced the Premier League will resume on March 7, 2025.

The resumption of the Ghanaian top-flight is subject to the safety and security assurance inspection of all venues currently being undertaken by the Ghana FA and the Ministry for Sports and Recreation.

Having bowed out of the FA Cup competition, Opare Addo insists his outfit will do everything possible to ensure consistency in the Premier League.

“The focus remains the same. We take it game after game to make sure that we will be much more consistent in terms of performance and result better than we were in the first round” he said.

Hearts of Oak are currently fourth on the Ghana Premier League standings after 19 matches, accumulating 33 points.