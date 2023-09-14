Hearts of Oak PRO says fans have a role to play in team performance

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has told fans of the club to offer their support to the team to help them bounce back from their disastrous campaign last season.

The Phobians had a difficult season the previous year which saw them work with three different coaches. After a shaky start to the season, Samuel Boadu departed the team with Slavko Matic replacing him. However the Serbian manager failed to finish the campaign with the fury from fans forcing him out of the club.

David Ocloo then took over in an interim capacity, but could only manage to place 12th much to the charging of the supporters who have persistently aired their frustrations.

Opare Addo however contends that although supporters always want their team to succeed in order to please them, they may also need to be devoted by continuing to support the team in order to motivate the players.

"The supporters should expect that they themselves should be at the stadium every time because the players will do their bit. It about what the fans add up to team to get a full package” he told Bryt FM.

“It shouldn't be that supporters always want the players to win, if you expect the players to win, what do we also have to do, we must be there for the team”

“If the players are there, as fans we must also be there. We don't have to sit back and expect a win from the players. What do you expect from yourself as fan of the team?

“If you are a supporter, you must get involved, let come together so we will be able to do it collectively," he added.

The Ghana Premier League will begin this weekend, and on Friday, September 15, 2023, Hearts of Oak are scheduled to open the campaign on the road against Real Tamale United.