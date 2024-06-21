Hearts of Oak pursue Legon Cities left back Joseph Amoah

Hearts of Oak have initiated talks with Legon Cities regarding the potential transfer of 19-year-old left-back Joseph Amoah.

Amoah provided seven assists in 24 Ghana Premier League games and scored two goals along with four assists in the FA Cup in an impressive debut season.

Hearts of Oak, who faced a challenging recently concluded season, are looking to bolster their squad with talented players like Amoah to improve their performance.

The team narrowly avoided relegation by winning their final game against Bechem United, coming from behind to secure a 3-2 victory.

Determined to avoid a similar struggle next season, the Phobians are actively scouting for players who can strengthen their squad, and Amoah is seen as a promising addition.

The club are prepared to meet the demands of both the player and Legon Cities to bring Amoah on board.