Hearts of Oak pursue star forward Stephen Mukwala as contract talks stall with Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak have initiated efforts to secure the services of prolific forward Stephen Mukwala from archrivals Asante Kotoko, as contract negotiations between the player and Kotoko face a deadlock.

The 24-year-old Ugandan international, who joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent in August 2022, has been a standout performer, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess with eight goals and one assist in 17 league games this season.

Mukwala's contract with Kotoko is set to expire at the end of the season.

While there is a renewal clause in Mukwala's contract that could see his salary increase from $2,000 to $4,000 per month, Kotoko have stated their inability to meet this financial demand. In an attempt to navigate the situation, the club is encouraging Mukwala to activate the clause, paving the way for a potential sale.

However, the player has reportedly rejected Kotoko's offer, creating an opportunity for Hearts of Oak to step in. The Accra-based club have entered negotiations with Mukwala's representatives, and discussions are progressing positively.

Amidst the local interest, an Algerian club is also rumoured to be in the race for Mukwala's signature, highlighting the player's desirability on both local and international fronts.

As the transfer saga unfolds, there is a growing anticipation of how the situation unfolds as it remains unclear if Hearts of Oak can successfully lure the talented forward away from their rivals and reinforce their attacking lineup for upcoming challenges in the Ghana Premier League.