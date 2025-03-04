GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak question University of Ghana Stadium rejection, call for fairness

Published on: 04 March 2025
Hearts of Oak have voiced their disappointment following the Club Licensing Board’s decision to reject the University of Ghana Stadium as an approved venue for the Ghana Premier League.

The board cited an uneven playing surface and security concerns as reasons for the rejection, which comes ahead of the league’s resumption on March 7.

The decision follows increased safety measures after the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong Pooley, who was stabbed during a league match.

Hearts of Oak's Communications Director, Opare Addo, questioned the fairness of the decision, arguing that the Legon pitch offers better facilities than several approved venues.

"If the Legon pitch isn’t good enough, how many pitches in Ghana have the features the UG Stadium offers?" Addo said in an interview with Happy FM.

"Yet, we play matches across the country on fields with even fewer amenities. I don’t want to single out any venue out of respect, but if Legon doesn’t meet the standards, then there are GPL venues that don’t even meet half of what Legon has. Let’s embrace fairness."

Reports indicate that four other venues, including the Baba Yara Stadium, have also been disqualified.

