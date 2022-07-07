Hearts of Oak reach agreement to sign Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba 

Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement to sign Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba.

The Fauvre Azur Elite FC forward is set to sign a two-year deal with the Ghana MTN FA Cup champions.

Kaaba will be arriving in the country in the coming days to undergo his medical and sign the contract.

He is currently with Cameroon preparing with the CHAN team for the upcoming qualifiers.

The Cameroonian forward is expected to beef up Hearts of Oak's attack with this quality and also replicate his fellow compatriots Frank Mbella Etouga and George Mfuege in the league next season.

Junior Kaaba scored 11 goals and registered four assist in 20 appearances last season in the Cameroonian top-flight league.