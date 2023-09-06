Hearts of Oak receive ITC for Congolese striker Kashala Wanet Ramos

Hearts of Oak have received the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of Kashala Wanet Ramos, making the Congolese striker eligible to play for the club in the upcoming season.

The forward has been in Ghana for some time, initially starting as a trialist with the club. Ramos displayed an explosive goal-scoring ability, netting nine goals in five outings, including a hat-trick against Miracle FC in pre-season friendlies.

Impressed by his performance, head coach Martin Koopman decided to sign Ramos. The player has already agreed to personal terms and signed a three-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

Having completed his work permit, Ramos joined his teammates at training and is now ready for the 2023/24 season.

The team will play a friendly match against All Nations FC at the Kpobiman Sports Complex later today.