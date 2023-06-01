Hearts of Oak recent poor form not due to salary arrears – Frank Nelson

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson has stated that the struggles of the team in this season’s Premier League is not as a result of salaries owed players.

With just two games to end the season, the Premier League giants are in 8th position on the league standings, 3 points adrift the Top 4 and 11 behind leaders Medeama.

The Phobians have lost their last three games, including that 5-1 hammering at the hands of Medeama but Nelson asserts their slump in form has nothing to do with wages of players.

He said: “It has nothing to do with finances in terms as the club directors are being concerned. Enough of finances being pumped into club. No player can stand up that he is being owed any salary. That’s a big plus to Accra Hearts of Oak. In terms of playing body and technical, we need to have patience and wait for the season to end. Two more games to go, let’s see how it goes.”

Hearts of Oak will host RTU for their next match and will end at the season away to Berekum Chelsea.

By Suleman Asante