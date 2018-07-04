Hearts of Oak refute Kenichi Yatsuhashi comeback report

Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has skewed away from reports that his outfit will re-appoint Kenichi Yatsuhashi as coach of the club.

On Tuesday, the Japanese trainer mutually terminate his contract with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

The 49-year-old has been earmarked by many Hearts of Oak fans as a firm favourite to take over the vacant coaching role at the club.

However, the club's scribe stated that though the club was searching for a substantive trainer following the departure of Henry Wellington, they have no plans of going back for the services of coach Yastuhashi.

'We are still in the search of a suitable replacement, but Hearts has not made any decision on who becomes the next coach. When we settle on one the world would know," he told GNA Sports

'But I can say, Kenichi is not under consideration with regards to the head coach role at the club,'' Opare stated.

Kenichi joined the Phobians two seasons ago and quickly endeared himself to their fans with his revered 'sushi' tactics.

However, his relationship with the club’s management went sour when he struggled to churn out the desired results, which informed the club's management to sack him midway through the campaign.

He guided the Capelli Boys to the 6th position on the league table with 24 points after the end of the first round.