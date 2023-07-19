GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak release defender Robert Addo Sowah

Published on: 19 July 2023
Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have released experienced centre-back Robert Addo Sowah.

The two parties decided to mutually end their relationship following the expiration of the 29-year-old's contract with the club.

Addo Sowah won one Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cups with the Rainbow club.

"A great time spent together as a committed player, a reliable defender and a patient person. Thank you for your service," wrote Hearts of Oak, confirming the defender's departure.

The centre-back served the club for several years and was at one point one of the captains of the club.

He becomes the second player after Yassan Ouatching to be released by the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Phobians are set for a massive shake up after poor campaign last season, avoiding the drop on the final day.

The former Ghana champions will be naming a new technical team next week before the start of pre-season.

