GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Hearts of Oak release duo Ernest Sowah and Yusif Alhassan

Published on: 22 July 2019
Hearts of Oak release duo Ernest Sowah and Yusif Alhassan
Ernest Sowah

Hearts of Oak have released two players- goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan, the club have confirmed. 

Sowah crossed carpet from rivals Asante Kotoko and was No.1 until he picked up an injury.

This leaves Hearts of Oak with goalkeepers Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah.

''Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah and defender Yusif Alhassan have both been released from the club. We wish the two players the best of luck in their careers going forward,'' a club statement read.

Hearts have also allowed midfielder Malik Akowuah to leave after refusing to extend his contract.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments