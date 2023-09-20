Hearts of Oak remain optimistic despite opening day defeat, says Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak communications manager Opare Addo has expressed confidence that the club will bounce back following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League's opening day match.

Hearts of Oak, who had a strong preseason performance with over 30 goals scored, had a rough start to the season as they conceded a late goal in Tamale. This setback left fans concerned, especially considering the club's challenging previous season, where they narrowly avoided relegation.

Looking ahead to their next match at home against Nsoatreman FC, Opare Addo remained upbeat about the team's prospects. He emphasized that they wouldn't attribute the opening day loss to external factors like the weather.

"On the day, we don't want to say it was because of the rain. The coach was happy after inspecting the pitch," Opare explained in an interview with Asempa FM.

He continued, "We went into the game but unfortunately, we lost 1-0, and we are not allowing ourselves to be weighed down because of the defeat. We have held discussions with our fans because we must not be weighed down; there are 33 games we must play."

Opare Addo highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive outlook and determination throughout the season. He drew parallels with a previous successful season, saying, "A similar thing happened when we won the double with Samuel Boadu. So, once again, if we have lost our opening game of the season, that is not the end of it."

Hearts of Oak aims to regain their winning form and make a strong comeback as the season progresses.