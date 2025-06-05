Hearts of Oak renew interest in Berekum Chelsea winger Emmanuel Sarpong

Hearts of Oak are preparing a renewed bid for Berekum Chelsea winger Emmanuel Sarpong as part of their plans to strengthen the squad for next season.

Sarpong, 22, has remained a key target for head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, who has closely monitored the player since taking over last season. The winger’s consistent form in the current campaign has kept him firmly on Hearts’ radar, with reports suggesting negotiations could begin soon.

The Berekum Chelsea forward has been one of the standout performers in the 2024/25 season, making 28 appearances, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. His pace, direct approach, and ability to unlock defences have drawn praise across the league.

Hearts of Oak are looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw them finish mid-table. Club officials believe Sarpong’s potential arrival would inject much-needed creativity and pace into the attack.

If the deal is finalised, he could be the first of several additions, with the Phobians also expected to strengthen their midfield and defensive lines.