Hearts of Oak respond to FIFA ruling in dispute with former coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak have issued a statement in response to the ruling from FIFA regarding the case brought against the club by their former coach, Slavko Matic.

Matic, who was appointed as a replacement for Samuel Boadu last season, was forced out of the club in the middle of the campaign following poor results and fan dissatisfaction.

In their official statement, Hearts of Oak acknowledged that FIFA had directed the club to pay $14,002 to Matic. This amount includes outstanding remuneration, prorated payments, reimbursable expenses, and compensation for a two-month breach of contract.

The breach of contract occurred when supporters prevented Matic from conducting training sessions.

The club emphasised that all other claims made by Matic were rejected by FIFA, aligning with the club's own position. Hearts of Oak further clarified that they had already taken the initiative to settle the agreed amount with Matic several weeks ago, with the exception of any undisclosed loans he had taken during his tenure.

Moving forward, Hearts of Oak have referred the matter to their legal team for further action.

The dispute between Hearts of Oak and Slavko Matic reached FIFA after the coach filed a complaint for breach of contract.

Hearts of Oak will now focus on regrouping and preparing for the upcoming season as they aim to build a successful team under new coach.