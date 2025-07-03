Hearts of Oak resume talks with free agent goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi

Hearts of Oak have reopened negotiations with goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The experienced shot stopper is currently a free agent after parting ways with Dreams FC. He was previously in advanced talks with the Phobians last season, but a move fell through due to a serious injury he sustained during negotiations.

With Agbasi now fully recovered and available, the club has reignited interest in finalizing a deal.

Sources close to both parties reveal that discussions are progressing positively, with Hearts keen to conclude the signing in the next few days.

Agbasi is viewed as a reliable option to improve the club’s goalkeeping depth, especially following inconsistent performances in the just-ended campaign.

The 25-year-old was a key figure for Dreams FC before his injury setback and is known for his shot-stopping reflexes and command in the box. His addition could provide much-needed competition and stability in goal as Hearts of Oak look to rebuild under a new technical team.

The club remains hopeful that the deal will be sealed before their pre-season tour begins.