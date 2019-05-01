Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of WAFA clash on Sunday

Hearts of Oak returned to training today (Wednesday) to prepare for their match against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Phobians were given a two-day break after the back-to-back wins over Inter Allies last Sunday in Tema.
Head coach Kim Grant hopes the rest day will revitalize his troops for Sunday's difficult assignment.
Hearts lost 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope two weeks ago.
