GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of WAFA clash on Sunday

Published on: 01 May 2019
Hearts of Oak resume training ahead of WAFA clash on Sunday
Hearts of Oak in training

Hearts of Oak returned to training today (Wednesday) to prepare for their match against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians were given a two-day break after the back-to-back wins over Inter Allies last Sunday in Tema.

Head coach Kim Grant hopes the rest day will revitalize his troops for Sunday's difficult assignment.

Hearts lost 3-2 in the reverse fixture at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope two weeks ago.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations