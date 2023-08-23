Hearts of Oak secure convincing pre-season victory under new coach

Hearts of Oak continued their preparations for the upcoming season with a commanding 4-1 win against lower-tier club Lazio Spot in a friendly.

The match marked the debut of newly appointed coach Martin Koopman, who took his place on the bench for the first time since his recent unveiling last week.

The Phobians showcased their prowess by securing a resounding victory, finding the back of the net four times while their opponents from the third tier managed to reply with one goal.

Hearts of Oak's new striker, Kashala Wanett, demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by securing a hat-trick, while former Asekem forward Martin Karikari added another goal to the tally.

This convincing win follows Hearts of Oak's previous dominant performance against another lower-tier side, Miracle Land FC, which resulted in an 11-1 triumph at the Pobiman Football Complex.

Hearts of Oak were initially scheduled to face city rivals Great Olympics in the 2023 Homowo Cup. However, Great Olympics withdrew from the match at the last minute, leading to a change in plans for Hearts of Oak.

Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak are working hard to make a great start to the new season as they travel to Tamale for their first match against Real Tamale United.