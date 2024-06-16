Hearts of Oak secure Ghana Premier League status with crucial win over Bechem United

Hearts of Oak retained their top-flight status in the Ghana Premier League after a crucial 3-2 victory over Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Entering the final day in 15th place with 42 points, just above the relegation zone, the Phobians needed a win to ensure their safety.

The pivotal match saw Hearts of Oak fall behind in the 29th minute when Emmanuel Owusu scored for Bechem United.

The Phobians quickly equalized three minutes later through Kofi Agbesimah. After the break, Bismark Edjeodji restored Bechem United's lead, adding to Hearts' anxieties.

However, Hearts of Oak mounted a spirited comeback, with Kevin Osei Assibey and Yaw Baafi scoring within four minutes to secure the victory.

This win lifted the Phobians to 13th place on the table, firmly securing their escape from relegation despite earlier fears.