Hearts of Oak secure sixth signing with defender Michael Ampadu

Hearts of Oak have added defender Michael Ampadu to their squad, marking their sixth signing in a determined move to fortify their ranks for the upcoming season.

Despite the absence of an appointed head coach, the club have been proactive under the guidance of technical director Rene Hiddink in bolstering their lineup.

Ampadu's arrival at Hearts of Oak is a notable acquisition, as the right-back joins the former Ghanaian champions on a free transfer following his recent departure from Legon Cities.

The seasoned defender's addition to the squad is well-timed, serving as a boost after the departure of key defensive players including Robert Addo Sowah, Konadu Yiadom, and Caleb Amankwah.

Having been in demand from various clubs, including Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars, Ampadu made the decision to remain in Accra by committing to Hearts of Oak. The club enthusiastically welcomed him to their family, as they announced the latest addition in an official statement.

Ampadu's signing adds depth and strength to the Phobians' roster, aligning with their ambition to perform at the highest level in the upcoming season.

He becomes the sixth notable signing for Hearts of Oak, following the recruitment of midfielder Raphael Amponsah, forward Evans Adomako, midfielder Martin Karikari, defender Leventus Arthur, and Kelvin Osei Asibey who is also a defender.

Prior to his tenure at Legon Cities, Ampadu spent four seasons with Liberty Professionals between 2016 and 2020. His contributions earned him recognition on the national stage, as he was called up to the Black Meteors in 2019 and secured a place in coach Ibrahim Tanko's squad for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifications.