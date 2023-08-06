Hearts of Oak secure young midfielder Raphael Amponsah from Asekem FC

Hearts of Oak have signed midfielder, Raphael Amponsah, sealing a five-year agreement from Asekem FC ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

After clearing his required medical exam, Amponsah is moving from Division One team Asekem FC to Hearts of Oak.

Amponsah's transfer to Hearts of Oak has been completed, and a formal announcement is about to come, according to transfer expert Mo Shaban. He is currently working out at Pobiman with the team.

Hearts of Oak have taken note of Amponsah's extraordinary abilities, making him a crucial addition to the team's squad. His reputation as a formidable offensive midfielder has been further outlined by his outstanding performances in the recently completed Division One League season.

Along with Amponsah, Hearts of Oak has also added Leventius Arthur, Kelvin Osei Assibey, Evans Adomako, and Martin Karikari as well as Amponsah from Tamale City and Eleven Wonders, respectively.

The Phobians are hoping to improve upon their terrible performance last season which saw them work with three different coaches. They finished 12th in the Ghana Premier League table escaping narrowly from demotion.