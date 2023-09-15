Hearts of Oak set for new season with strong teamwork

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has emphasised the team's strength as they approach the new season.

The Phobians enjoyed a successful pre-season, with Addo believing that the teamwork demonstrated in their friendly matches will carry over into the upcoming campaign.

Hearts of Oak will kick off their season against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, hoping for a strong start. Addo, who has observed the team's preparations under coach Martin Koopman, has faith that this season will be an improvement over the last, where Hearts needed a final-day draw to avoid relegation from the league.

"Anyone who has followed us throughout the preseason will see that the coaches are not building the team to rely on just one person for scoring," Addo stated. "Players like Kashala, Albert Eonde, Michel Sarpong, and Suraj Seidu have all contributed goals. It's about teamwork. While everyone expects forward players to score, the team is working on it to improve upon last season, and we will be better than last season," he affirmed.

Hearts of Oak fans are eagerly anticipating the new season, hoping for a stronger and more successful campaign.