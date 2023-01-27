Hearts of Oak set to build 20,000 capacity stadium

Hearts of Oak is planning to construct a 20,000 seater capacity stadium according to reports.

The club's Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV in an interview revealed plans are underway to ensure the team gets its own match venue.

“We identified the need to build up infrastructure, to help us achieve our objectives,” Togbe Afede XIV said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“It is also one of the minimum requirements to enter the African super League, Our academy is very important, and our own stadium is very important.” the Hearts board chairman Togbe Afede said during the commissioning of its Ultra Modern Commercial Center.

Hearts of Oak have moved to their new training facility at Pobiman.

The facility has a standard-size artificial pitch. Four natural grass pitches. A large size swimming pool and other sporting facilities such as a Tennis Court. A big Golf Course and fountain and Hostel facilities.