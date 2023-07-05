Hearts of Oak set to complete the signing of Eleven Wonders defender Kelvin Osei Assibey

Hearts of Oak are set to finalise the signing of Eleven Wonders defender, Kelvin Osei Assibey following a successful medical.

Having failed to regain promotion to the Ghana Premier League with Eleven Wonders, the 22-year-old defender will join the Phobians on a permanent basis.

According to close sources, Osei Assibey has signed a three-year contract with the Phobians and will be introduced this week.

Despite featuring in the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago, it was his recent exploits in the recently concluded Division One League that triggered Hearts of Oak to act.

He scored two goals and supplied seven assists in 25 matches, winning six Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolades, including a notable showing in the Division One Zone One playoffs against Bofoakwa Tano.

Osei Assibey is expected to improve the defence of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions following their abysmal defensive show in the just ended season.

He would also provide for Hearts of Oak, options as they seek replacement for potential departures like Caleb Amankwah who has played a key role for the team in the backline.