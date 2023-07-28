GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 July 2023
Hearts of Oak set to offer Amankwah Baafi long-term contract

Hearts of Oak are poised to extend a long-term contract offer to 19-year-old talent Yaw Baafi Amankwah, following his impressive performances for the club.

The young speedster was brought on board by the Phobians in 2021 from lower-tier team Madina Republicans, signing a three-year contract at that time.

However, Baafi's skills and dedication during training caught the attention of the club's technical handlers, leading to his stellar performance on the field.

Hearts of Oak have been thoroughly impressed with the nimble-footed winger's contributions to the team, and as a result, they are keen to secure his services for an extended period. Negotiations are in progress, and it is expected that Baafi will soon put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Ghana Premier League giants.

During the previous season, Baafi proved himself as a key component of the Phobian squad, showcasing his talent and potential. Despite the team finishing 12th on the league table, his individual performances earned him recognition and admiration from both fans and the coaching staff.

With the club's determination to secure the young talent's future, Hearts of Oak are looking to build a strong and promising team for the coming seasons.

