Hearts of Oak set to offload injury-prone midfielder Daniel Kodie 

Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak are set to part ways with injury-prone midfielder Daniel Kodie, capital media giants Asempa FM have reported.

Kodie, 29, has failed to establish himself at the club due to recurrent injuries.

He has featured just 24 times across two and half seasons at the capital club due to the injury setback.

The midfielder underwent a surgery in South Africa fully funded by the club in May 2021.

He has since been working his way up the ladder but appears he does not fit into the plans of current coach Slavko Matic.

He has been penciled as one of the 10 players expected to be shown the exit door this season.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder only returned to action in September this year after being sidelined for a year.

He will be shipped out as he does not fit into the Serbians plans this term.

Former captains Mohammed Alhassan and Fatawu Mohammed as well as William Opoku Asiedu have all left the club under acrimonious circumstances.